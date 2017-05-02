Milwaukee jail death shines spotlight on divisive sheriff - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Milwaukee jail death shines spotlight on divisive sheriff

Posted: Updated:
Terrill Thomas Terrill Thomas

By IVAN MORENO
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - An inquest into the dehydration death of a Milwaukee inmate is raising troubling questions about how conservative firebrand Sheriff David Clarke manages the county jail at a time when his political profile is rising.

The White House is said to be considering the tough-talking lawman for a job while Clarke faces negative scrutiny back home.

A six-person jury recommended criminal charges against seven jail staffers Monday after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office outlined a case that suggested disobedient inmates are routinely deprived of water.

The potential criminal charges don't include Clarke because prosecutors say he was not directly involved in events that led to the 2016 death 38-year-old Terrill Thomas. But Clarke's leadership position has fueled his critics' calls that he be removed from office.

Clarke has declined to comment on the pending proceedings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.