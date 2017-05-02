Milwaukee jail death shines spotlight on divisive sheriff

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - An inquest into the dehydration death of a Milwaukee inmate is raising troubling questions about how conservative firebrand Sheriff David Clarke manages the county jail at a time when his political profile is rising.

The White House is said to be considering the tough-talking lawman for a job while Clarke faces negative scrutiny back home.

A six-person jury recommended criminal charges against seven jail staffers Monday after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office outlined a case that suggested disobedient inmates are routinely deprived of water.

The potential criminal charges don't include Clarke because prosecutors say he was not directly involved in events that led to the 2016 death 38-year-old Terrill Thomas. But Clarke's leadership position has fueled his critics' calls that he be removed from office.

Clarke has declined to comment on the pending proceedings.

