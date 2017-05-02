Gov. Walker visits Lemonweir Elementary in Tomah

Governor Scott Walker spent Tuesday afternoon at Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah, talking with students and staff about his investments in K-12 education in his upcoming budget.

The two year, $76 billion budget includes a proposed $649 million dollars in increased education funding.

MORE: Budget proposal enters voting stages

One of the proposals included within the budget is eliminating a state law that requires districts to provide a minimum number of instructional hours in the classroom.

According to Walker, administrators within CESA 6, an education agency in Oshkosh, approached him with the idea.

"It wasn't something we pushed, it was something they came to us on," he said. "A few years ago we changed the minimum number of days, so this is just a continuation of that. For all the hype some cynics have had about it, it didn't change the quality in fact, we still rank as one of the top states in the nation in terms of ACT scores."

Currently, Wisconsin schools are required to provide at least 1,050 hours of instructional time to students in first through sixth grade. For students in grades seven through twelve, 1,137 hours are required at a minimum.

Walker said the budget will give school administrators and teachers more local control and allow them to get creative with instructional time, if they so choose.

"We heard from many superintendents and school board members and others complaints not just about the state, but the Department of Public Instruction," he said. "They felt there was sort of a one size fits all. It wasn't just currently, it's been there for years. We wanted to figure out what kind of flexibility we could give them."

The spending bill is starting to make its way through the legislature's budget committee. Walker expects it to be finalized in mid-June.