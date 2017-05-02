West Salem's Bahr earn state honor

West Salem wrestler Devin Bahr is picking up a major state honor before he heads off to the University of Wisconsin.

Bahr was named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for the state of Wisconsin.

The award is given by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It recognizes the nation's top high school seniors for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.

Bahr finished off a perfect 41-0 campaign this past season with his third individual WIAA state title.

He'll join the Badgers program next fall.

