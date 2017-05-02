Eagles seek big finish to softball season

The UW-La Crosse softball team is enjoying another successful season.

But they're once again on the bubble to make the NCAA Div. III Tournament.

The Eagles likely need to win the WIAC Tournament this weekend to ensure they'll be a part of the big dance for the first time since 2011.

UW-L is 26-12 this season and earned the #2 seed for the conference tournament in Whitewater.

The Warhawks are the team to beat, but the Eagles have shown they can score a lot of runs or win the pitchers' duel.



They're confident they can handle whatever adversity is thrown their way.

"I think it's all about execution and putting hits together. If we do all the little things right, we'll be able to get people on base and score some runs," Eagles outfielder Brittany Baldwin.

"We have great starters and then a great reliever in Katie Klein. We've been able to string a lot of runs together and a lot of hits together over the course of the season at different times. I think whatever we're presented with we have a shot at getting the job done," said head coach Chris Helixon.

The Eagles like their chances if they get the ball in Katie Klein's hands.

She broke the NCAA Div. III record for career saves earlier this season with 25.

She has eight so far this season.