Mayo Clinic hosts their second "Square Foot Gardening Kit" event

As everyone continues to prep for planting season and gardening, Mayo Health Systems hosted the "Square Foot Gardening Kit" and plant sale today at Myrick Park and around WisCorps.

The sun came out in just enough time for the rush of average and seasoned gardeners alike to grab their gardening kits. May Clinic Health Systems has partnered with WisCorps. and Purple Cow Organics to host this affordable planting and gardening event. The fun took place from 3 to 6 this afternoon and will continue from 3 to 6 tomorrow afternoon as well.

WisCorps neighborhood crews prepped 200 of these gardening kits. The gardening kits are pre-ordered and then picked up with all the materials you need to get started. Willie Bittner, Director of Operations for WisCorps says, "We're selling these square foot gardens. What it includes is the 4 boards, the hardware to put it together, the string to make the grid and 8 bags of Purple Cow Organic soil. The value is about 200 dollars, so it's a really great deal. It's great for someone just getting started into gardening. You can grow a lot of food in a small place. That's what we're trying to promote is urban agriculture here in the La Crosse area. It's been a nice partnership and we're really excited for year 2 of it."

As Willie said the kits value is about 200 dollars, but they are selling them for 49 dollars a pop and at last check they only had 14 left. Lots of people are getting these kits for the start of Spring and others as Mother's Day gifts. This gardening event is great for gardeners who are just starting out or those looking for a low cost, small space garden.

During the pick up times this afternoon there was also a plant sale and other additional items to buy. The additional items were made available by Grow La Crosse and Hillview Urban Agriculture. WisCorps says that the event went so well in its' second year that they are already considering making more kits available for sale next year.