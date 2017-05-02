Civil War flag with La Crosse connection on display in Madison

A piece of La Crosse history now holds a place of honor at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison.

It is a flag that dates back to the year before the start of the Civil War.

On July 4, 1860, the flag was presented to the a militia group called the La Crosse Light Guard.

156 years ago Tuesday, the flag flew over Camp Randall, then a training facility for soldiers who answered the call from President Lincoln for volunteers to preserve the union.

On the back of the flag was one of the earliest versions of the state flag.

The flag had been on display at the La Crosse County Historical Society before going to Madison to the museum.