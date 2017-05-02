Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

HS Baseball

Tomah 1, Chippewa Falls 0

St. Charles 2, Caledonia 6

Mel-Min 0, C-FC 2

La Crescent 4, Southland 2

Kickapoo 4, De Soto 13

Viroqua 0, BRF 11

West Salem  12-7, Ona. Luther  1-1...WS undefeated in Coulee

Onalaska 3, Sparta 0

Lincoln 15, Blair-Taylor 8

Necedah 3, Cashton 8

Aquinas 11, Arcadia 0

G-E-T 1-11,  Westby 0-10

HS Softball

Tomah 3, Central 13...Leah Peterson 4 hits including a grand slam

Aquinas 11, Logan  0..Scheidt HR

Lincoln 4, Blair-Taylor  14

Mel-Min 2, C-FC 12

Kickapoo 1, De Soto 19

Holmen 12, Sparta 1

Brookwood 10, Royall 5

Necedah 2, Cashton 10

Girls Soccer

West Salem 0, Onalaska 1...Wied scores only goal.  Onalaska 6-1 MVC

Central 3, Tomah 2

Coulee Christian 0, PdC 2

