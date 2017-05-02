Tuesday's local scores
HS Baseball
Tomah 1, Chippewa Falls 0
St. Charles 2, Caledonia 6
Mel-Min 0, C-FC 2
La Crescent 4, Southland 2
Kickapoo 4, De Soto 13
Viroqua 0, BRF 11
West Salem 12-7, Ona. Luther 1-1...WS undefeated in Coulee
Onalaska 3, Sparta 0
Lincoln 15, Blair-Taylor 8
Necedah 3, Cashton 8
Aquinas 11, Arcadia 0
G-E-T 1-11, Westby 0-10
HS Softball
Tomah 3, Central 13...Leah Peterson 4 hits including a grand slam
Aquinas 11, Logan 0..Scheidt HR
Lincoln 4, Blair-Taylor 14
Mel-Min 2, C-FC 12
Kickapoo 1, De Soto 19
Holmen 12, Sparta 1
Brookwood 10, Royall 5
Necedah 2, Cashton 10
Girls Soccer
West Salem 0, Onalaska 1...Wied scores only goal. Onalaska 6-1 MVC
Central 3, Tomah 2
Coulee Christian 0, PdC 2
