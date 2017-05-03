Raising the bar: Central powerlifter prepares for Worlds

As a freshman, Abbi Stafslien-Dumale didn't know anything about powerlifting.

As a junior, her experience is about to take her across the globe.

The La Crosse Central junior will compete at the IPF Equipped Bench Worlds on May 26 in Kaunas, Lithuania, as a member of the USA Powerlifting sub-junior women's team. There are between 25 and 30 lifters on the team, Stafslien-Dumale said.

"It didn't really set in until I met my world's coach at nationals in Pennsylvania," she said.

During a training session on Tuesday, Stafslien-Dumale benched 335 pounds with the assist of a wood block. Come competition time, she'll try and break the 84 kg division women's world record of 298.726 pounds (135.5 kg) held by Belgium's Dechamps Nadege.

"I just want to be able to be in the best shape I can be," she said. "It's just (about) being a better powerlifter. I open up my opportunities and I meet so many more people. It just helps me all around."

It's been an incredible journey for Stafslien-Dumale, who started lifting in middle school, but joined the powerlifting team at La Crosse Central High School as a freshman.

In three years, she has was won three national titles, shattered state records, and qualified for a world competition. But it wasn't always easy.

"My first meet, I was really frustrated because I didn't know what to expect and I didn't do as well as I wanted to," she said. "It's definitely made me more resilient I guess and determined person."

Lifting has improved Stafslien-Dumale's attitude and work ethic, both inside and outside the gym, she said. Her personality has quickly spread to others.

"I can't believe her mental tenacity. She is just unbelievable," said Joe Allen, assistant coach at Central, and fellow powerlifter. "She comes in every day ready to work, ready to go. It fires me up for my training also. Just watching her get after it so hard, it's incredible."

Abbi displayed that tenacity after suffering a torn MCL in the final days of volleyball season last fall. Unable to squat or deadlift for the first two months of the powerlifting season, she went on to break four records at the state competition before winning a national title.

"It's been pretty cool seeing her progress," said Josh Peardot, a former world champion, and now lifting partner and friend. "I'm excited to see how she does at worlds. I think she'll do really well from what she's been telling me. Hopefully she comes back with a 1st-place medal."

Medal or not, Stafslien-Dumale finds herself at the center of movement that benefits mind and body. Powerlifting numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace, including at Central, where the program has grown from eight participants four years ago to 55 this season.

----------------------------

Abbi is looking for help to finance her trip to Lithuana. If you are interested in learning more, visit her gofundme page here.