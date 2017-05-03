LIVE! from La Crosse brings local brewer to host

La Crosse's own original sketch comedy show is back. Steven Walker with LIVE from La Crosse joined us on Daybreak to preview the May show. The performance is modeled after Saturday Night Live.

Visit their Facebook page fore more: facebook.com/LIVEfromLaCrosseShow/

LIVE! is back with all new sketches, songs characters and more.



Guest host Joe Katchever of Pearl Street Brewery and musical guest, the Space Heaters.

Mature audiences only. $15 at the door. The show start at 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.