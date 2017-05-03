Edina raises age to buy tobacco to 21 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Edina raises age to buy tobacco to 21

Posted: Updated:
EDINA, Minn. (AP) - -

A Twin Cities suburb has raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21, angering businesses who say they will lose business to nearby communities.

Edina is believed to be the first in Minnesota to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. The City Council passed the resolution unanimously Tuesday night.

Mike Sheldon is from the nonprofit organization ClearWay Minnesota, a proponent of the ordinance. He says the move is similar to the Legislature passing a statewide ban smoking in restaurants and bars. Sheldon tells KSTP-TV he hopes the vote in Edina will create momentum for other communities to take the same action.

The ordinance takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.