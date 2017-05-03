West Allis family grateful after bus driver finds little girl wandering alone

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- A 5-year-old girl who was wandering the streets alone says she's learned a big lesson.



Video shows Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Tiffani Lee driving up to the little girl.



Lee says, "I'm a parent, so I knew no parent would let their children be outside in that kind of weather with a flip flop and a tennis shoe, no way."



Lee invited the girl on the bus to warm up. She called police and an officer walked the little girl back home. The little girl's aunt, Cheryl Wentland says she told her goddaughter they were going to go to the mall. She says the girl got up early and left home without telling anyone.



Wentland says, "I promised to get her some shoes that weekend, and I think she had it on her mind, and she always says 'Wait for you by the bus stop.'"



The family told our Milwaukee affiliate the girl somehow unlocked the front door and left while her mother and siblings were asleep.