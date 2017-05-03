Arrest made in Vernon County nursing home theft

A La Farge woman is arrested on theft charges after an investigation into missing money from a resident at a Viroqua nursing home.
Katrina M. Flynn, 31, was arrested Tuesday.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Vernon Manor Nursing Home at the time the money disappeared.
During an interview, Flynn admitted to an sheriff's office investigator she took the money from the room.
