Republicans introduce second UW free speech bill

Republicans have introduced another bill that would allow University of Wisconsin System and technical college officials to expel students who inhibit free speech rights.

Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Adam Jarchow began circulating the bill for co-sponsors Wednesday. The measure also would prohibit administrators in both systems from expressing themselves on public controversies and require schools to let speakers onto campus even if they can't guarantee their safety. Organizing protests to dissuade speakers from visiting would be prohibited.

Other GOP lawmakers began circulating a similar bill last week. That bill doesn't apply to technical colleges, however, and doesn't require schools to allow speakers even if it's unsafe.

The University of California-Berkeley this year has canceled speeches by conservative Ann Coulter and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos due to security concerns.

