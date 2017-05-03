La Crescent-Hokah School District finalizes cuts

After months of figuring out what to eliminate, the La Crescent-Hokah School District is finalizing cuts for the upcoming school year.

The cuts, totaling $500,000, amount to the school district's annual shortfall following a failed operating levy in November.

MORE: La Crescent-Hokah Operating Levy Fails

Had it passed, the levy would have generated $500,000 per year for five years. It was defeated by a slim margin, forcing district administrators to evaluate what the district could do without.

To help reduce in the impact, the district took $200,000 from its fund balance and combined it with nearly $100,000 raised by community group 300 For 300.

Totaling $300,000, it left the district forced to cut $200,000 worth of expenses for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

"The cuts do not affect staffing, although we did have five teachers retire this year," Superintendent Kevin Cardille said. "Most of it is finding ways to reduce costs."

For example, Cardille said the district will raise the price of a family activity pass and rotation for new sports uniforms will be delayed a year.

Perhaps more troublesome to Cardille are the number of new options the district will be unable to offer students.

"Some of the things we wanted to do with some college credit, AP programs and STEM classes we won't be able to do now," he said. "That's where families will be able to see it. It's not that it's going to be less than it was this year, it's just not going to be where we want it to be."

Despite the cuts, he is encouraged by the district's plateaued enrollment and the district's firm grasp on control of day to day operations.

"We will have another operating levy on the ballot in November and we're hoping to get an idea of what community members would be willing to vote yes for," he said.

The district recently mailed out a survey to residents of the district. Cardille encourages people to fill them out and mail them back, or complete the survey online. The results will be presented at the next school board meeting and will help the district develop a plan for a successful operating levy, according to Cardille.