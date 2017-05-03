New Onalaska City Administrator settling in

Eric Rindfleisch only has a few days under his belt with his new position at City Hall in Onalaska.

The new city administrator officially started on Monday, May 1.

Rindfleisch said the scenic views, paired with the trail access, and good school system drew him and his family to the area. He added that the position, of course, was appealing as well.

"To be able to provide the support that the local officials were looking for, as well as provide support to the staff that reports to me. All the department heads are still in existence. It's a unique role, in the fact that I'm not really filling anyone's shoes, I'm starting from scratch, to help achieve everyone else's goals," said Rindfleisch.

He worked for 18 years in sales and sales management in the private sector. Then in 2003, ran for and won a seat on the common council in his hometown of Sheboygan.

After deciding he enjoyed being involved in the community, he went back to school and earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration before working in Edgar, McFarland, and Lodi in positions as an administrator.

"Both management experience in the public sector, as well as being an elected official I think I have a unique perspective of what people I report to-the council and the mayor go through," added Rindfleisch.

