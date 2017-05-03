Franciscan Healthcare Auxillary Holds 37th Annual Geranium Sale

The geraniums are blooming again and its time for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale.

Proceeds from the sale go to scholarships for nursing students at Viterbo University and Western Technical College. Their goal every year is to raise at least $10,000 during the sale. Geraniums and hanging plants are on sale at Mayo Clinic Health System Clinic in Onalaska and the garage building on 11th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.

"We have them as small as our little ones, which aren't that little this year, they're just beautiful and they start at $4.50 and we have our larger ones which we unfortunately are out of, our trees, but we do have our most popular plant which are the 12 inch pots and they have a variety of flowers in them including geraniums," says Geranium Chair, Carey Kroner.

The geranium sale continues Thursday and Friday in La Crosse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 11th and Ferry Streets. In Onalaska, the sale runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday.