La Crosse, Viroqua to host De Soto football games

The De Soto High School football team will be without a home field for the foreseen future.

After severe flooding struck the area in late September 2016 left the field washed out, school staff have been actively working to plan for restoration of the facility.

Linzi Gronning, Principal at De Soto High School said they're actively working with FEMA and the Wisconsin Emergency Management in an effort to complete public assistance for all the damage.

"Applications have been filed for initial debris removal, shed damage and track and football equipment replacement, and we continue collaborative work in preparing the application for practice/game field restoration and mitigation funding," said Gronning.

The estimated cost of the field restoration is expected to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gronning added that the mitigation work will increase the scope and cost, due to the proximity to the creek.

"People kind of ask me about next year? I say, well we're replacing ten starters both ways and we don't have a field. So people aren't going to feel sorry for us when we play them, up until then they might but they're still going to try and beat us and our kids know that," said Ev Wick, the Head Football Coach.

While the district works with federal and state agencies the athletic staff is finding locations to play games.

"It's great. Just to know a lot of people who will help you out. Logan helped us out last year and is going to do it again," added Wick.

The Pirates will play their first two home games of 2017 on Logan High School's turf in La Crosse. Opening conference play at that location on August 31, the night before school starts.

"I can just imagine at De Soto, not having your own field to play on and stuff. So it's just kind of the way we are here at Logan and actually the school district is to help out your neighbors whenever you can," expressed Steve Hole, Activities Director at Logan High School.

Two other varsity games will be played at Viroqua, with the fifth and final home game still up in the air. JV and Middle School games will alternate between Lansing, Iowa, Viroqua, Kickapoo, and Central High School.

"We'll do what we need to do and do the best we can. The kids were used to it from last year, unfortunately. So I guess we have that going in our favor."

"I can't imagine there's a school in the Coulee Region that would say no to them, it's just simply the right thing to do."

Nonetheless, in the midst of a difficult couple of seasons, the players continue to carry that school and community pride.

"They brought their big, wood sign that said 'The Pit' and put it right there by the entrance. I thought that was kind of neat because it was the only thing they had for their home field," said Hole.

Both the 2017 and 2018 senior classes only played two games at home, but the athletes know many people who lost a lot more.

It's still unclear how much funding they will receive from FEMA.

