Reed Canary Grass considered invasive to floodplains

It's easy to take for granted the diversity of plants and animals living and growing near the Mississippi River, but it takes some hard work to make sure those areas remain vibrant. A plant called Reed Canary Grass is threatening to become an invasive species, crowding out other species.

Reed Canary Grass is not something you think of as an invasive species because it is often for sale at landscaping and gardening centers, but the spread of Canary Grass has now invaded floodplains and this has become a problem for tree species and wildlife alike. The serene and peaceful floodplains along the Mississippi are slowly being taken over by this quiet species.

Meredith Thomsen, a UW-La Crosse Biology Professor, is heading up the project with many other entities. Thomsen gives a brief overview of the ongoing experiment, "We are here doing the next step of a new experiment to test ways to restore floodplain forest in areas that have been invaded by Reed Canary Grass".

When Meredith mentions we, she is talking about a group of 15 other people. She adds, "This is a big collaboration. So the property is owned by Fish and Wildlife Service. They have also donated, or contributed, manpower and equipment for this project. They are really big supporters of this project. Audubon Minnesota is an important player, University of Minnesota. And all of this research is funded by The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Outdoor Heritage fund from Minnesota."

They have all teamed up to help apply restoration treatments to certain areas of Reed Canary Grass like along Highway 26 outside of La Crescent. The treatment suppresses the Canary Grass and allows for more trees and vegetation to grow. This in turn will bring new homes and habitats for wildlife which will always makes those migratory song birds sing.

Bill Kiser is working on the experiment as well, but as a graduate student at UW-L and also a Wildlife Biologist for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Kiser stressed the importance of revitalizing the forests adding that, "Wildlife habitat, first and foremost. So habitat for migratory song birds. Water fowl such as wood ducks. Herons and egrets like to nest in bottom land hardwood forests. Bald eagles of course and endangered species like the northern long eared bat. So that's several of the species there that depend on bottom land hardwood forests."

So what exactly is going to be planted? Bill says, "One of the things we've seen over time is that the system has been increasingly dominated by silver maple, so we want to get some more swamp white oak out there in the landscape."

Meredith has dreams that the flat floodplains will sprout with nature's skyscrapers in no time. Meredith told us, "I will be so delighted if we have thick, young, forests here in 10 years or so. Seedlings that we planted, seedlings that come in on their own as those trees start to get established. I hope it's like impenetrable; like a thicket! That's what I want."

There has already been roughly 2,000 bare root seedlings spread throughout the La Crescent floodplain on Highway 26. There were also 500 trees that were planted today alone. Meredith and I also discussed the stigma of floodplains being a dangerous place during flood season, but it is actually a great place to view wildlife and also sometimes kayak into during the late Spring and Summer months.