Former Diocese of La Crosse school administrator charged with sexually assaulting teen

A former Antigo School District superintendent is charged with sexually assaulting a child in Marathon County.

Steven Smolek, 59, was charged April 6 with child enticement, two counts of exposing genitals and sex with a child age 16 or older in an incident in January 2015 involving a teenage boy, according to online court records.

Smolek resigned as Antigo's superintendent in June 2013 after spending about a year on the job.

He currently resides in La Crosse where he previously briefly served as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of La Crosse in 2015.

According to the La Crosse Tribune, an app called Skout reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an adult engaged in sexually graphic conversations with someone identified as a 12-year-old boy. Smolek told Marathon County investigators that he sexually assaulted the 16-year-old boy while living in Mosinee according to the criminal complaint.

Smolek spent 33 years in education, including 19 years in the Mosinee School District before taking over as superintendent in Mauston in 2008.

After appearing in Marathon County Court, Smolek was freed on a $10,000 signature bond. No date has been set for a preliminary hearing, according to online court records.