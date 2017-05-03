Students learn what La Crosse has to offer in sustainable transportation

With the number of necessary road improvements increasing and spending increasing to keep pace, UW-La Crosse students explored what the city has to offer in sustainable transportation.

Along a 7.4 mile bike tour, students could see what La Crosse had to offer in the way of alternative means of commuting like infrastructure for bike lanes, pedestrians and mass transit.

Lessening the burden of cars during peak hours, they said, could also lessen financial burdens and ease congestion.

"If we design a system that only allows for one use, just cars, then people will only use cars, even to go for short distances or to park in large numbers," said their professor, James Longhurst. "It would be better and a more efficient use of the investment we've already made [to] choose the right tool for the moment whether that be a car, bike, bus, or walk."

That tour was part of the students' capstone project in the "Sustainable Transportation" course. The City of La Crosse's 2012 Bike-Ped Master Plan played a large role in that class's curriculum.