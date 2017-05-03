United Fund for the Arts and Humanities kicks off 2017 campaign

A program that supports the local artistic and musical community is kicking off its fund raising for the year.

The United Fund for Arts and Humanities provides financial help to programs ranging from the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra to the Great River Festival of Arts. Their campaign goal this year is $105,000. The fund named Jerry and Ruth Berns as co-chairs of the campaign.

"We're hoping that within the first month or so that we get a good percentage of our funds," said Karen Houlihan, Chair of UFHA. "Sometimes organizations and businesses put off their giving until a little later in the year, but we like to start off with a bang."

A kick-off event for this year's campaign will be held Monday, May 8th at JavaVino in La Crosse, that begins at 5pm.

