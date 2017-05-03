Public weighs in on design plans for new pool

Almost a year after closing Memorial Pool due to numerous maintenance problems and the high costs associated with fixing them, the La Crosse community had their first chance to weigh in on plans for a future community pool on Wednesday at City Hall.

The Pool Committee and La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department hosted two public sessions. Community members had the chance to see each of the five potential design plans for the new pool.

The attendance at those meetings was so high that organizers moved the meetings from the 3rd Floor Conference Room to Council Chambers.

Community members raised dozens of questions concerning the primary use of a community pool and its location. Some see a need for a therapy pool to aid rehabilitation. Some see a need to improve competitive swimming facilities. Some simply hope to see a pool designed for recreational purposes. Although those at the meeting disagreed about the specific details in the plans, they all agree on one thing. They want the community pool done right to best meet the needs of the La Crosse community.

"We need to look generations out," said Janice Hoeschler, longtime resident of La Crosse. "And, a small community pool is a nice idea, but we need to move out to where we have potential to expand, to grow."

Other questions addressed finances. The plans range in cost from $1.5 million to $12 million. City Council designated $250,000 for pool costs.

People at the meetings filled out surveys. The survey questions addressed preferences regarding pool use and location. There was also room for open suggestions. Those surveys will be typed into a report and presented to City Council with each of the five potential design plans.

The Pool Committee has disbanded . The Memorial Pool project will continue to the Parks Board.

Jim Webb, Chair of the Pool Committee, said the strong turnout and comments on Wednesday gave him a new perspective on the issue. He is hopeful one of the design plans will become a reality in the future.