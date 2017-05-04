Goat Yoga and other farm activities to raise money for 4-H programs

An area farm is gearing up for a big fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the 4-H program.

4-H is a program providing experiences where young people learn by doing.

Kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science and agriculture in a positive environment with adult mentors.

Wednesday night at Rainbow Ridge Farms in Onalaska, one 4-H Group showed us why they enjoy the program and why others should, too.

At Rainbow Ridge everyone has a favorite goat. For Olivia, that's Clementine.

"She's really spunky and really wild but she's cute and sweet. When she's on the teeter totter she'll just jump off and bonk another goat," said Olivia.

The kids in the 4-H Program at Rainbow Ridge don't pay for snuggle time. Instead, they make it up the old fashioned way. "What we do require is they do come and do chores and what that means is they collect eggs, feed the chickens, water the pigs...do whatever it is that is the chore at the time," said Donna Murphy, co-owner of Rainbow Ridge Farms & Bed and Breakfast.

While it may seem like ordinary chores, there is nothing ordinary about baby goats and that is exactly why goat yoga is part of this weekend's fundraiser.

"I've never seen anything like it. It's an excuse to sit and cuddle baby goats. We can label it however we want to label it but the reality is people are gonna sit there and baby goats are gonna chew on them and walk on them and they might do a little yoga in the process," said Murphy.

Besides learning responsibility and earning a sense of pride from caring for goats, the girls say they get love from their furry friends. "I feel sad sometimes and my mom lets me come and enjoy time with her (Sierra the Goat) and this year I got to deliver baby goats which was the neatest experience," said Kristen.

"My favorite thing is the milking and I hate feeding the chickens," said Sascha.

However, Sascha says there is one thing that makes it all worth it: Watching baby goats run down the hill. "It's like they are coming to see you and just happy for you to be there," said Sascha.

You can help Rainbow Ridge support 4-H youth and raise money for scholarships for kids by attending "Goats Everywhere Fundraiser" this Sunday from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. .Admission is $5.

For more information go to Rainbow Ridge Farms website.