Tick season brings possibly deadly concern

Tick season is here and experts warn this year could be one of the worst yet.

A rare disease called Powassan is spread by the same tick that carries Lyme disease. Powassan is known to be more deadly than other diseases and is found in Wisconsin. Experts said the virus impacts a person's nervous system -- affecting memory, thinking and balance.

The Powassan virus is spread through deer ticks, and there is no treatment for it. It's been found mostly in Wisconsin, Minnesota and New York. In the past 14 years -- there have been 16 cases in Wisconsin -- many in the central part of the state.

"There is no treatment so there is a difference between Lyme and Powassan its just supportive measures for somebody, and about 10-15% of people that do get effected do have neurological problems afterward," said Kristi Krombholz with the Lincoln County Health Department.

In order to diagnose the illness special testing must be done either by the state or the CDC.