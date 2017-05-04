Outdoor food safety reminders

The weather is slowly getting warmer and that means more grilling and cook outs. Gundersen Registered Dietitian Jessica Lind joined us with some reminders for outdoor dining.

The biggest concern with outdoor eating is always food safety.

Tips:

* Cook food to proper internal temperatures.

* Make sure to maintain proper internal temperatures for any food that will be sitting out

* Return food to a cooler or refrigerator as soon as possible after serving

* Choose oil/vinegar-based salads instead of mayo/creamy-based salads

* Choose sides such as fresh fruits or vegetables

* Keep dishes packed in ice when they are out and being served from Build a Better Salad Salad dressings can be built using a combination of different oils and vinegars and mixed with herbs, spices, and other flavors. This can be done for much cheaper than dressings purchased at the grocery store, and will include more healthy fats and less preservatives and artificial flavors.