Children's Miracle Network Hospital Hero: Iris

The healing power of music is not lost on Iris Abbott. She's been trying to heal the last 16 years of her life. The Caledonia, Minnesota native has Crohn's Disease and Hereditary Spherocytosis.



Crohn's is a chronic, inflammatory disease that affects the lining of her digestive tract. Hereditary Spherocytosis is a blood disorder that causes a shortage of red blood cells and low hemoglobin, anemia, jaundice and an enlarged spleen. These complicated illnesses led to severe chronic symptoms affecting many functions of Iris's body.



"The body has to go into overdrive and make those blood cells and recycle the old ones quicker," said one of Iris' many doctors, Jennifer Orozco, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology.



Iris spent many years on different medications, following a strict diet, and taking supplements to manage the symptoms.



The girl who loves bacon, mashed potatoes, and gravy had to give up eating. In 2015, after six months on a feeding tube, the decision was made to remove Iris' colon. While that decision drastically improved her condition, her incurable diagnosis will follow her wherever she goes.



"The disease affects the whole family a sick child equates a sick family," said Dr. Viktor Uko, Pediatric Gastroenterology.



For the Abbott family it actually has a positive outcome. With help from doctors and The Children's Miracle Network, Iris is blossoming into her own.

The Children's Miracle Network gave the Abbott family meal tickets to help them get food while in the hospital. And since they live in Caledonia, CMN also helped with gas money to help them get to and from Iris' many appointments.

The self-proclaimed shy, dorky girl has her own superhero strength. "It's been hard but it's been good, I don't really know anything different so it's been easy," said Iris.

Her mom, Celeste, described her as vivacious and intelligent. Her doctors agree. "She always has a smile on her face, positive attitude despite all of the things she's gone through," said Dr. Orozco.



"It's quite impressive, I'm quite proud of her actually," added Dr. Uko.



Being a teen is tough without all of these medical issues, but Iris keeps her composure and keeps composing and now this almost 17 year-old is ready to take on the next challenge in life, "Now that I feel better I just want to go out and do it all."