TOPSoccer Thunder Program hosts all-ability practice

It was a soccer practice unlike any other in La Crosse Wednesday night. Players with the Rush Wisconsin West soccer club took a night off from their own drills to help others with theirs.



This was the first night of the program where kids of all abilities were able to get out on the field and participate, getting one-on-one time with club members.



From ages 3 to 24, 27 people came out to get a feel for the game. The practice is free of charge. The TOPSoccer Thunder Program plans on holding practices like this every Wednesday this month and again in the Fall.



If you're interested visit their website.