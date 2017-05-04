Education and agriculture negotiations to start Thursday - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Education and agriculture negotiations to start Thursday

Posted: Updated:

By Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's legislative leaders plan to start negotiations on a couple of less controversial budget bills before tackling some of the session's larger debates over health care and taxes.

GOP Senate leaders said they will start talks Thursday with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton on the state's higher education and agriculture bills. Republican leaders say they are looking to negotiate early with the governor to avoid vetoes.

Speaker Kurt Daudt said leaders still need to come up with an overarching plan for negotiations to finish in time.

Lawmakers and the governor have just over two weeks to compromise on a number of key issues. Environmental protections, early childhood education and tax cuts are slated for tougher negotiations later in the month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.