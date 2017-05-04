Walker: School won't start before Sept. 1 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker: School won't start before Sept. 1

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) - -

Gov. Scott Walker says there's no way state lawmakers will repeal a law blocking public schools from starting classes before Sept. 1 this session.

Walker made the remarks during a stop at Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah on Tuesday. That school will start a year-round schedule this July.

School boards in Tomah and La Crosse have gone on record opposing the Sept. 1 start date. But Walker says legislators have no desire to repeal the start date, which has been on the books since 2000.

He says the state's summer tourism industry needs the later start date to ensure it doesn't lose days of potential revenue and state gains millions in sales tax revenue by extending the tourist season.

