Copy-TSA finds grenade "art" in carry-on bag at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers not to carry realistic replicas of weapons after an inert grenade was found inside a carry-on bag at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.

Officials this week posted a photo on Instagram of the artwork. The TSA says artwork like it is prohibited because "it's built around a grenade", and that agents would not know that the grenade is inert until they can take a closer look.

The administration says incidents like this don't just slow down the line, they can lead to an airport shutdown, or even an evacuation.

The agency told WISN-TV the object was part of a sculpture and was found April 19 in a man's luggage. The traveler was not arrested but could face charges.

