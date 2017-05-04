TSA finds grenade "art" in carry-on bag at Milwaukee airport - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-TSA finds grenade "art" in carry-on bag at Milwaukee airport

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers not to carry realistic replicas of weapons after an inert grenade was found inside a carry-on bag at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.

Officials this week posted a photo on Instagram of the artwork. The TSA says artwork like it is prohibited because "it's built around a grenade", and that agents would not know that the grenade is inert until they can take a closer look.

The administration says incidents like this don't just slow down the line, they can lead to an airport shutdown, or even an evacuation.

The agency told WISN-TV  the object was part of a sculpture and was found April 19 in a man's luggage. The traveler was not arrested but could face charges.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.