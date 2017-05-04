Annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast uplifts attendees

The 21st Annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast took place Thursday morning.

The event commemorated the National Day of Prayer, which President Ronald Reagan signed into law in 1988. It takes place on the first Thursday of May each year.

Local police officers, business owners, church personnel, and leaders gathered for the event.

Chaplain Major General, Cecil Richardson served as the special guest speaker, talking about his life journey.

He said he grew up in Richland County and struggled to find his place in his early 20's, but discovered strength and a true calling in God. In turn, telling the story of one morning when he woke up and told his wife he needed to go get glasses that day.

"When I got to the optical shop, several hours later there was a lady there that waited on us and I felt the overwhelming desire to tell her I was a Chaplain. Her response, just changed my life and my approach to ministry when she said, 'Well my husband is in the military and I have cancer and just before you came in this morning, my friend and I were in the back of the store. And we prayed that God would send me a military chaplain.,"' expressed Richardson.

Richardson was the Chief of Chaplains at the U.S. Air Force Headquarters at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he established guidance and provided advice on all matters pertaining to the religious and moral welfare of military personnel.

"I got shipped overseas immediately after making a confession of faith in a church. I went over to Turkey and I started reading the Bible, in fact I read the entire Bible every single week from beginning to end; every day for sixteen months. So I learned a lot about the Bible, but I didn't know anything about religion," added Richardson.

Richardson served in the U.S. Air Force for 35 years. Him and his wife are now retired and live in Wisconsin.

MORE INFORMATION: Coulee Region Prayer Consortium