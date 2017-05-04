Kind, Walz vote against GOP health care plan

Wisconsin 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind and Minnesota 1st District Congressman Tim Walz both vote against Thursday's vote on the health care repeal bill.

No House Democrats voted in favor of the measure Thursday afternoon.

House GOP OKs bill that erases much of Obama's health care law

In a statement released just after the vote, Rep. Kind said in part, "It will allow critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions to be taken away, leads to skyrocketing premiums for older Wisconsinites, and puts Medicare four years closer to going bankrupt. Instead of rushing forward a bill, without any hearings or cost estimate, we need to recognize what works in healthcare, fix what doesn’t, and seek to lower healthcare costs for all Americans.”

Rep. Tim Walz slammed House Republicans for Thursday's legislation. “This Republican bill, which Speaker Ryan rushed to a vote without holding any hearings and without an updated CBO score to show millions of Americans just how much their pocket books and wellbeing will suffer, is downright cruel. House Republicans who supported it should be ashamed of themselves for abandoning our farmers, small business owners, working-class families, rural Americans, seniors, single parents, folks with disabilities and children."

Both Kind and Walz were critical of the measure, which they said cuts health care coverage for 24 million people while providing huge tax cuts to large corporations and the very wealthy.