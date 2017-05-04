'May the 4th' be with you, boosts business

River City Hobbies had Star Wars merchandise lined up, ready for May 4th.

Tom Johnson, Manager at River City Hobbies on Main Street in Downtown La Crosse said the day does draw in Star Wars fans.

"Today is an auspicious day for Star Wars because Fantasy Flight Games makes a game called Star Wars Destiny and a new expansion for it just came out, purposefully on May the 4th and people are pretty excited about that," said Johnson.

The game mixes dice with cards featuring well known characters. Johnson said although he has yet to play it, he's heard it described as, 'as exciting as a lightsaber dual.'

Whether it's games, merchandise, or comics, Johnson stressed that Star Wars is something individuals of all ages can connect with.

"One of the neat things about Star Wars, I think, is that you can take the backdrop and change it from stars and spaceships and stuff and put it to the Aegean Sea with Greeks and triremes and stuff, Odisseias and stuff and it's a very similar story," added Johnson.

He stressed that arguably one of the smartest things George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars ever did was sign on for the merchandising rights of Star Wars back in 1977.

