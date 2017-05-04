School Lunch Hero honored at Southern Bluffs

A super hero was celebrated at Southern Bluffs Elementary School.

The caped honoree: Nutrition Manager Shelly Abraham.

The event was a surprise to Abraham, with students, staff, family and friends taking part in the celebration.

"Shelly is a rock in our district; steady, strong and always there to support those around her," said Lyn Halvorson, Supervisor of School Nutrition Programs.

As for Abraham, she was quick to talk about the students she worked with over her 33 years in the district.

"I'll miss them. They've always got something funny to say. They like to talk with you, give you a hug, that's probably what I'll miss the most," she said.

Abraham began working for the school district in 1984 when she was a cook.