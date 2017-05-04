Gundersen Health System statement on AHCA vote

Following Thursday's vote in the House of Representatives, Gundersen Health System issued the following statement regarding the American Health Care Act (AHCA):

Gundersen Health System continues to be committed to providing high quality, personalized and affordable care to all patients. We recognize there are parts of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) that aim to provide relief and flexibility, but we are uncertain at this time the impact that these policies could have on insurance coverage and affordability. We are working with elected officials to minimize interruption in health coverage, ensure time for necessary transition, and provide certainty for our patients.