Dayton warns of budget struggle due to policy battles

Gov. Mark Dayton worries smaller skirmishes over policy changes will hang up a deal for a new state budget.

Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have more than two weeks to find a compromise for a two-year budget. But there is more to debate than the roughly $1 billion that separates the two sides' spending plans.

Republicans' state agency funding package would kill Minnesota's public campaign subsidy system. The Legislature's environment budget would delay a water quality measure requiring buffers between crops and waterways by two years.

Dayton said Thursday those provisions and others like them need to be removed to ease the path to a deal. Republicans say tweaking laws is a normal part of the budget process.

Legislative leaders say they plan to resume budget negotiations Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.