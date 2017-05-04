Dayton warns of budget struggle due to policy battles - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dayton warns of budget struggle due to policy battles

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Gov. Mark Dayton worries smaller skirmishes over policy changes will hang up a deal for a new state budget.

Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have more than two weeks to find a compromise for a two-year budget. But there is more to debate than the roughly $1 billion that separates the two sides' spending plans.

Republicans' state agency funding package would kill Minnesota's public campaign subsidy system. The Legislature's environment budget would delay a water quality measure requiring buffers between crops and waterways by two years.

Dayton said Thursday those provisions and others like them need to be removed to ease the path to a deal. Republicans say tweaking laws is a normal part of the budget process.

Legislative leaders say they plan to resume budget negotiations Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.