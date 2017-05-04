Wisconsin reps break along party lines on health overhaul

Wisconsin's congressional delegation has voted along party lines on legislation rolling back former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The House voted to pass the bill 217-213 on Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin's Republican representatives - Paul Ryan, Jim Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Sean Duffy and Mike Gallagher - all voted in favor. Democratic representatives Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore all voted against it.

The bill ends tax penalties Obama's law imposes on people who don't buy health insurance and on larger employers who don't offer coverage; halts extra payments to states to expand Medicaid; replaces Obama's subsidies for people buying individual policies with tax credits; and allows states to get waivers exempting insurers from Obama's prohibition on charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing health problems.

