Record-setting Klein a luxury for UW-L

When the UW-La Crosse softball team puts it's season on the line this weekend, they will do so with the most accomplished relief pitcher in the nation on their side.

Junior Katie Klein holds the NCAA Div. III record for career saves.

She currently has 27, including eight of those this season.

Overall, she's 7-4 on the season.

Having a closer late in games is a luxury many softball teams don't have.

Klein was a starter in high school and admits she didn't know what a save was when she came to UW-L.

"I didn't actually realize what a save was because in high school you just pitch the whole game. I really only knew what it was in baseball terms from my brothers. It was pretty cool to know it was within my reach," Klein said.

"We have a real team atmosphere when it comes to our pitchers and how we handle them. We kind of set the table for Kleiner to come in and slam the door. It's just been a formula that's worked for us," said UW-L head coach Chris Helixon.

The Eagles are the #2 seed on the WIAC Tournament.

They will play UW-Oshkosh Friday at Whitewater in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.