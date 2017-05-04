Local reaction to Wisconsin GOP campus heckler bill

The Wisconsin GOP has introduced a bill aimed at punishing those disrupting speeches on UW and tech college campuses. This followed several instances of conservative speakers being interrupted or having their speeches canceled by the universities citing safety concerns for those speakers.

Dissent and protest have been a part of American culture since the beginning. It's expression protected under the first amendment. But if that expression incites violence or prevents another's freedom of expression you end up with a legal conundrum.

"No one has the right to prevent another person from speaking," said Cheryl Gill, a partner at Johns, Flaherty & Collins Law Firm. "I mean, that's the essence of free speech."

Following incidents at UW-Madison where students disrupted a speech from conservative columnist Ben Shapiro and concerns of possible violence led to canceling a speech from conservative commentator Ann Coulter at UC-Berkeley, the Wisconsin GOP is pushing for a bill requiring disciplinary sanctions that could include expulsion for similar disruptions.

"The purpose of this bill, which has basically been proposed by the Goldwater Institute, is to protect speakers that are unpopular from being drowned out by the voices of the people that oppose them or having safety issues," Gill said.

However, some feel that the legislation is reactionary and that the issue can be taken care of by campuses already.

"I just don't know that that's going to happen that often," said UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. "I'm a bit concerned that because some really anomalous things have happened at big campuses in other parts of the country, that we start to over regulate what has worked really well on a campuses like UW-La Crosse."

The bill currently doesn't define what constitutes, "...boisterous, obscene, unreasonably loud, or other disorderly conduct..." which could create more conflicts defining whose free speech is being suppressed.

"That could be a problem in terms of basically inhibiting free speech of the students," said Gill. "It's not vague enough to be unconstitutional, but it's not always clear what conduct actually is considered disorderly conduct."

Chancellor Gow mentioned that in his tenure at UW-La Crosse, they have yet to have an incident of a disruption like the ones at Madison or Berkeley, despite numerous demonstrations on campus. But if it did happen he said, it would be difficult from a legal standpoint to decipher where one person's freedom of speech became conduct that stifled another's.

The bill in its current form would also prohibit school administrators from expressing their opinions on public controversies and would require campuses to allow speakers to come, whether the universities could guarantee their safety or not.