Local chef advocates for farmers on Capitol Hill

Luke Zahm has earned a reputation among some of the best chefs in the country as an expert on organic farming. He was asked to join a group of chefs traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and discuss the Farm Bill.

Zahm calls those conversations the Plate of the Union. Among names like Andrew Zimmern and Tom Colicchio, Zahm was the only representative from a rural area. He advocated for Wisconsin farmers and addressed the challenges farmers face today.

It is hard to travel far in Wisconsin without meeting someone connected to farming.

"Wisconsin as you know, farming and agriculture is the absolute fabric of our state," said Zahm.

Zahm owns Driftless Cafe in Viroqua. The cafe prides itself on serving locally sourced food at affordable prices. That food would not be available without rural farmers.

"Being in the Midwest, it means everything for me to be able to go out and have that conversation with members of Congress and the Senate," said Zahm.

The Farm Bill encourages organic farming practices. It also addresses clean groundwater conservation.

"Given the agriculture area that we have, it's important to able to work with these farmers, these local landowners and help them be good stewards, and they all do," said Rep. Ron Kind (D) of the 3rd Congressional District. "They want that."

Zahm advocated for federal funding in the form of nutritional assistance programs like SNAP.

"There's a really high utilization of SNAP and federal dollars in accessing food and milk and bread and supplies that people need to be alive and functioning in society," said Zahm. "We really try to make a push to increase those dollars."

Zahm talked with lawmakers about reducing the amount of food waste in the United States.

"40 percent of food grown and produced in America--and, I'm going to say that again," said Zahm. "40 percent is wasted."

Each of the chefs who traveled to Capitol Hill believe in farmers.

"Our farmers in America are the best in the world, and they need to be given the tools to succeed and continue to succeed so we can get over some of the milestones that we're currently facing," Zahm said.

He believes everyone should support farmers regardless of political affiliation.

"When you talk about farming, it's an issue that doesn't have a side," he said. "It doesn't have a Democrat or Republican background. It affects all of us."

Zahm said there is not a piece of food on your plate that hasn't been affected by policy or legislation at some point.

He feels confident that the conversations he had with members of the House and Senate made a positive difference. He encourages every farmer, especially those in rural areas, to reach out to lawmakers about the Farm Bill.

Discussion for the Farm Bill will continue in Congress this summer. In 2018, it will face a formal vote in Congress before going to the President's desk and becoming a law.

