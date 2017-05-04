Gundersen Health System installs solar panels at Onalaska campus

Gundersen Health System takes another step toward their goal of being energy independent.

All this week they've been installing new solar panels on buildings at the Onalaska campus.

Six years ago, Gundersen set a goal to reduce energy consumption at their facilities and get energy from local landfills.



The hospital says energy conservation is a key step for any organization's sustainability program and the reduced energy spend will have a direct impact on patients increasing their area of service and lowering their cost of healthcare.

"We had 30,000 square feet of roof space up here basically that we noticed gets a lot of light on it throughout the summer. We decided to take advantage with the cost coming down in solar and get some panels up here to start collecting and see if we can offset some of the energy costs that it takes to run the facility," said Marty Goetting, Facility Maintenance Operator.

Gundersen says by offsetting the use of fossil fuels for energy they are helping minimize pollutants thereby improving the health of the local community.