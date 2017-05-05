As the weather warms up you may start thinking about selling your home. Jillian Hugo with Coldwell Bank River Valley Realtors shared the Top 5 Home Improvements That Pay Back When You Sell.

Curb appeal New appliances Cosmetic kitchen upgrades Updated bath area New sinks and faucets

According to Coldwell Bank River Valley Realtors, Curb Appeal-Remember the power of first impressions. If your exterior looks neglected, that image will be tough to remove from a buyer's perception, even if the inside is shiny and bright. You can usually make your exterior more welcoming and polished with a few small improvements. Planting colorful annuals in big pots will add a splash of color out front and save your back from digging in the ground. Direct your buyers' eyes where you want them to go. One expert suggests that if your garage is visually dominant, paint the front door of your home a vibrant color in order to attract the eye to the entrance. Overall, the house should appear clean and sturdy from the exterior.

New Appliances-Most Realtors will tell you that kitchens are the real moneymakers in home sales. For less than five thousand dollars, you can upgrade your appliances and show off a set of shiny new treasures to potential buyers.

Cosmetic Kitchen Upgrades-Once your new appliances are in place, a new coat of paint or a new backsplash will make a huge difference. Remember that the name of the game is neutral. You may love purple roosters, but getting custom tiles printed with them isn't the best bet when upgrading a home to sell. Buyers want a home that isn't going to require much work or expense up front. Even if your design motif isn't their favorite, they need to not feel pressure to immediately begin tearing out ugly cosmetic upgrades. Save the roosters for your next place.

Update your bath area-Bathrooms have evolved from a purely utilitarian room to a potential sanctuary from the daily grind. A relatively inexpensive new tub or shower area can whisper luxury and relaxation to a buyer. Again, look for neutral tones when choosing the aesthetic of tile and paint. Feel free to hang some whimsical artwork in the bathroom; buyers know you'll be taking that along.

Replace old sinks and faucets-Anything old that you can make new is going to help in the long run. A glistening new sink in the kitchen and/or bathroom can go a long way for relatively little money. Another benefit to this upgrade is that sinks and faucets are fairly easy to DIY if you're careful with measurements and handy with a wrench. Educate yourself on the plumbing aspect and do some practice runs with the caulking gun ahead of time. Better yet, ditch the caulk and upgrade to a trendy new undermount kitchen sink. Once you install a sink this friendly, you may have second thoughts about moving out.

Some small investments on your part can make your home more attractive to buyers, which results in higher offers and, ultimately, a quick sale.