Tools For Schools Heads to Emerson Elementary

Students at Emerson Elementary School will be getting resources to encourage social and emotional development thanks to the Tools for Schools Award. Special Education teacher, Kelly Masche is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and SSE Music.

The award money will be used to buy books designed to help students become more effective communicators, better friends, and deal with other difficult social situations.

“Academics is a huge part of education, but so is that piece of working with the kids to teach them how to work together,” said Masche. “Work on cooperation, put names to the feelings that they’re having, and being able to express those.”

WXOW, SSE Music, and Brenengen Auto help one teacher or class each month. To apply visit http://www.wxow.com/category/225828/tools-for-schools.