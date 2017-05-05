Man accused of trying to hit officers' cruisers during chase - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man accused of trying to hit officers' cruisers during chase

Posted: Updated:
DECORAH, Iowa (AP) - -

A 24-year-old man is accused of trying to hit officers' patrol cruisers during a chase in northeast Iowa.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Zachary Willie, of Randalia, is charged with four felony counts of assault on a police officer and related crimes stemming from Thursday morning's chase. It began in Fayette County and ended in Winneshiek County.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Willie.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Willie sped away from an officer trying to make a traffic stop in West Union and raced north. The Sheriff's Office says Willie's rammed one cruiser and tried to hit several others during the chase, which ended in a farm field.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.