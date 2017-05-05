Wisconsin GOP Senate candidates' vote records may haunt them - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin GOP Senate candidates' vote records may haunt them

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two potential Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin have voting records that could call into question their conservative credentials and hurt them in a potentially crowded GOP primary.

Kevin Nicholson and Nicole Schneider are among several possible challengers to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018.

Nicholson, a former Democrat, has been making the rounds on conservative talk radio to say repeatedly that he's been a Republican since 2000. But he registered as a Democrat in 2005 and cast a vote in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary and general election while living in North Carolina.

Nicholson says he voted "no preference" in the primary.

And Schneider didn't vote in the 2012 recall election targeting Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

She did not respond to messages seeking comment.

