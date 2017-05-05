Strollers recalled over fall hazard

A fall hazard has prompted Combi USA to recall some of its strollers and car seat combos.

The recall involves about 1,000 Combi shuttle model strollers and car seats used as travel systems sold in silver and red.

The car seat can break off from the stroller's frame and pose a fall hazard. So far, no injuries were reported.

If you have one, stop using it together. Combi says you can continue to use them separately. Contact them for a free repair.



Combi USA can be reached toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.combiusa.com and click on "Safety Notifications" at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.

