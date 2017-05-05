Beaver Dam schools closed Friday due to safety issue

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- All schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District are closed Friday, May 5 because of a safety issue.

The Beaver Dam School District posted the news on its website and its Facebook page early Friday morning. Here is what the Facebook post says:

Good morning All public schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will be closed on Friday, May 5. All school related events and activities are canceled today. All offsite advanced placement testing for Beaver Dam High School students is canceled. The school closures are a result of a safety issue we are currently working through in partnership with the Beaver Dam Police Department. We believe we are close to resolving the issue, however in the interest of protecting our students, staff and community, we will not be holding school on Friday. Specific information will be sent to parents and the community by 1:00 on Friday, May 5. We are asking for your help and support as we work with the Beaver Dam Police Department to resolve this very frustrating issue. Thank you. Steve Vessey

Superintendent of Schools

All school-related events and activities are cancelled as well. All offsite Advanced Placement testing for Beaver Dam High School is canceled.

More information will be provided to parents and the community by 1:00 p.m. Friday.