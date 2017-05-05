Digging Deeper: Life-saving drug 'Narcan' losing its effectiveness?

Rock County (WKOW) -- Today's first responders are using Narcan now more than ever. It's the life-saving antidote used in heroin overdoses, but the drug is being administered at unheard of levels across southern Wisconsin.

On any given day, Milton paramedic Addison Sennett is giving multiple doses of Narcan on single calls.

"It's surprising, I didn't think I'd see it, but unfortunate that it's come to that," Sennett explained. But Sennett and countless other first responders are encountering a new normal.

"When we arrived, he [the victim] was pulseless and not breathing, we gave a total four doses," Sennett said about just another recent multiple injection.

"We're tough on the outside, but we don't like to see people die," Rock County EMS Director & Mercyhealth's Dr. Jay MacNeal said. The two lifesavers are talking about a concerning issue involving Narcan.

The antidote stops opioids from impacting the central nervous system, but it also slows down respiration. It's a tricky balance for first responders to find the right number of doses, and to know when to start airway breathing efforts.

"Of those that require multiple dosages of Narcan, it's ineffective, so we have to intubate or place an advanced airway device," Dr. MacNeal explained.

He says users aren't developing a tolerance to the wonder-drug, it's a new reality where the street drugs are getting much stronger. Dr. MacNeal says that's prompting the need for more Narcan injections.

"Fentanyl is mixed , then carfentanil, which is primarily used on elephants," he said. "It's just a sad situation," Dr. MacNeal added.

These drugs aren't coming from your grandmother's medicine cabinet, but from dangerous drug dealers.

"There's been some drug movement from China, all of the borders basically, and they can float it in from under the radar," Dr. MacNeal said.

He worries more and more about a Narcan never-ending nightmare because laced drugs are coming closer and closer to home.

"They're making their way [laced drugs] into our smaller communities," Dr. MacNeal explained.

"By far, it's an epidemic," he added.