WXOW Weekend Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

WXOW News 19 in La Crosse, WI, is looking for an energetic sports anchor and multimedia journalist.

This full-time position will take someone who can excel in this digital age of journalism. The successful candidate will report, shoot, write, edit, produce and anchor. Sports is more than just reading scores and screaming highlights. Your compelling coverage must go beyond the game. We want you to create shareable stories for all our platforms, including our website, mobile platforms and social media.

If you have a strong on-air presence with a credible delivery and personable style and have ability to execute engaging live shots, we want you on our team.

Applicants must have a degree in broadcast journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience. Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director

WXOW News 19

3705 CTH 25 La Crescent, MN 55947 Or email: sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V