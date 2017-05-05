Marijuana found stashed in shipment of Ford Fusions - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Marijuana found stashed in shipment of Ford Fusions

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - -

A shipment of Ford Fusions traveling by rail from Mexico to Minnesota has been found to have marijuana hidden inside the vehicles.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that 15 Ford Fusions had been in the shipment and all of them had marijuana concealed in the trunks' spare-tire space.

A truck driver in a Minnesota rail yard had discovered the pot in two vehicles, which prompted a search of the other 13.

Each of the first two cars had 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana molded into the shape of spare tires and tucked inside plastic wrap, aluminum foil, coffee grounds and garbage bags.

Fusions are made at the Ford plant in Sonora, Mexico, and some are shipped by rail through the border crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

